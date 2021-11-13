RPT - Oil, Gas Investors Uneasy About More Federal Restrictions on Industry - Texas Regulator

SAN ANTONIO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) US oil and gas investors are nervous about looming Federal regulations that will impact America's energy sector, Texas industry regulator Jim Wright told Sputnik.

"I think everybody is nervous right now about what may be coming down from Capitol Hill in regards to regulations that are imposed against fossil fuel production and certainly that reeks (on) Wall Street," Wright said on the margins of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden's Environmental Protection Agency announced it intends to limit the methane emissions from some one million oil and gas rigs in the United States. Moreover, during the United Nations climate change summit this month, more than a hundred countries vowed to cut 30 percent of global methane emissions by 2030.

Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic, pent-up demand has created an oil supply crisis which has sent crude prices skyrocketing from below $49 per barrel at the end of last year to above $80 at present, according to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.

Biden aims to trim carbon emissions and set the United States on a path to have a carbon neutral economy by 2050. However, with increasing gasoline prices in the United States, Biden has been trying to convince Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase oil production - but his request has been rejected.

"I do think that Wall Street is starting to recognize more that fossil fuel is going to be part of our future for a long time to come," Wright said. "When you look at resources that come from wind and solar and those that are being promoted today, they're all great resources but they need to be on a level playing field with fossil fuel."

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States is $3.41, according to the American automobile Association (AAA). The highest national average on record for regular gasoline is $4.11 for a gallon in July 2008, data from AAA showed.