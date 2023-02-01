UrduPoint.com

RPT: PREVIEW - Biden, McCarthy To Discuss US Debt Ceiling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 11:00 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Biden, McCarthy to Discuss US Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) President Joe Biden and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will discuss the debt ceiling and potential government budgets during a meeting on Wednesday, as the two leaders square off on how to balance spending with revenue.

On Sunday, McCarthy said he plans to discuss a "responsible" debt ceiling and the "runaway" spending with Biden. The US national debt stands at approximately $31.46 trillion, according to Treasury Department data.

Earlier this month, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the United States would soon reach its outstanding debt limit and pointed out that she implemented extraordinary measures to avoid a government default.

Defaulting on the national debt could lead to a "spiraling recession," Yellen said.

The United States can continue to meet its financial obligations until at least June 5.

On Tuesday, the White House issued a memorandum announcing the Biden administration's intent to release a draft budget on March 9. The memorandum also warned about the risks of default and said raising the debt ceiling is "not a negotiation.

"

During their upcoming meeting on Wednesday, Biden will ask McCarthy on whether he is committed to never defaulting on US financial obligations as well as when he plans on releasing the House Republicans' proposed budget, the memorandum said.

McCarthy responded by saying he is not interested in playing "political games" with Biden and that he is meeting with the president to "negotiate for the American people."

Republican lawmakers have proposed reining in government spending in order to move towards a balanced budget, as well as a Federal sales tax to replace the Internal Revenue Service. Biden said he would veto any such measure passed by Republicans.

McCarthy has warned that Biden's refusal to negotiate on the debt ceiling is "irresponsible" and that a delay could increase the United States' financial risks.

A drawn-out struggle to raise the US debt ceiling in 2011 resulted in the credit agency Standard & Poors stripping the country of its top triple-A credit status.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget White House Lead United States March June Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

2 hours ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

11 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

11 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

11 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.