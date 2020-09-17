UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: PREVIEW - OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Reviewing Oil Cuts Starts On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Reviewing Oil Cuts Starts on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which reviews compliance with oil production cuts, will start on Thursday amid reported concerns over the UAE's non-compliance last month.

The conformity of oil producing countries with the OPEC+ oil cuts is vital to keeping energy prices afloat and the market stabilized. In order to ensure full compliance with the oil cuts, OPEC+ countries at a meeting in April decided to introduce a system of compensating overproduction in the following months.

Despite the new system, such historic laggards as Nigeria and Iraq still were failing to comply with the quotas, but their discipline improved in August when they slashed extra barrels to offset shortcomings in the previous months. Nigeria complied with the deal by 137 percent, while Iraq showed a 118 percent conformity level, according to estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

However, the UAE, a close ally of OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia, noticeably failed to comply with the cuts in August, only slashing 80 percent of the output, a 9 percentage point decrease from July, the OPEC figures indicated.

According to the IEA estimations, Abu Dhabi's compliance was much lower and stood at a mere 10 percent last month.

Some expect that OPEC+ participants will pressure the UAE to improve compliance with the deal, but it will likely be very subtle due to a close relationship between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Even though the OPEC+ states will unlikely increase production cuts this month, which currently stand at 7.7 million barrels per day (mbd), the situation in the energy market this month has been cheerless due to the worsening demand forecasts and modest energy prices.

OPEC this week downgraded its 2020 forecast for global oil demand by 0.4 mbd, and now expects a contraction of 9.5 mbd. IEA has also revised down its forecast for 2020, now expecting a global oil demand contraction of 8.4 mbd instead of 8.1 mbd decrease forecast last month. Both organizations cited COVID-19 second wave concerns and slow economic recovery in some regions as a reasoning behind lackluster forecast.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iraq UAE Riyadh Abu Dhabi Oil Saudi Arabia Nigeria April July August 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

10 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

10 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

10 hours ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.