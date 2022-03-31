RPT: PREVIEW - OPEC+ to Conduct New Round of Oil Cut Consultations Amid Ukraine Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The 27th meeting of the OPEC Conference and the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will convene online on Thursday to decide the volume of oil production cuts amid the ongoing Russian special operation in Ukraine.

Last July, the OPEC+ countries agreed to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day (mbd) of oil production cuts by September 2022, increasing oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month starting August. For the month of February, compliance with production adjustments for the OPEC+ countries was estimated at 137% by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The OPEC+ member states held previous consultations online on March 2. The participants reaffirmed the decision to keep up the overall monthly oil production increase, stressing the importance of full conformity with the overproduction compensation mechanism.

The meeting will take place as the Russian special operation continues in Ukraine, which caused Western countries to roll out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. Earlier in the month, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, with EU members currently considering whether to join it or not.

The IEA believes that Russia may stop production of about 3 mbd starting in April due to refusals from buyers over Western sanctions.

The agency suggests that if this shutdown proves sustainable, given the current OPEC+ schedule of monthly increases in oil production and prospects for production growth in non-alliance countries, it will result in a supply shortage in the second and third quarters.

To further complicate matters, Kazakhstan announced it may have to reduce oil production by 320,000 bpd by the end of April due to restoration work at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal on the Black Sea, which was damaged by a storm. According to the country's energy ministry, Kazakhstan expects to compensate for the cuts within the OPEC+ cooperation agreement until the end of June.

Meanwhile, world oil supply is expected to grow in 2022 by 6.3 mbd as oil output from OPEC+ countries could increase by 6.3 mbd, provided the alliance fully lifts its cuts, the IAE stated in its latest oil market report. The agency also pointed to persistent global oil demand, which is expected to rise by 3.2 mbd to 100.6 mbd this year.

The OPEC+ production cut deal was reached in April 2020 by 23 countries, including 10 OPEC members, amid a precipitous drop in oil demand as coronavirus-related shutdowns took place worldwide.