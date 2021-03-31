UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: PREVIEW - OPEC+ To Start Two-Day Meetings On Wednesday To Determine Volume Of Oil Cuts In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - OPEC+ to Start Two-Day Meetings on Wednesday to Determine Volume of Oil Cuts in May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will convene on Wednesday ahead of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, during which the alliance of oil producers will determine the volume of oil cuts in May.

The JMMC on Wednesday will oversee the compliance of the OPEC+ participants with the oil production quotas. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the compliance increased to 112 percent in February. The committee will also revise how the underperfoming countries are offsetting their production shortcomings from the previous months.

At the OPEC Ministerial Meeting on Thursday, the volume of oil production cuts in May would dominate the agenda. It remains to be seen whether the alliance of oil producers will ease the output quotas or further extend the current level of production cuts, which in March stood at 7.05 million barrels a day (mbd) and in April will ease to 6.

9 mbd due to a slight increase in oil production granted only to Russia and Kazakhstan.

Saudi Arabia may also announce whether it will extend its additional voluntary oil production cut of 1 mbd, which it has been contributing since February. A source in one of the OPEC+ delegations told Sputnik that most OPEC+ nations had confirmed readiness to extend the current terms of the deal for May, while Riyadh remains committed to continue its voluntary oil production cuts over worries of uncertainties in oil demand.

The prospects for oil demand growth indeed remain lackluster. Last month, both IEA and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries only slightly upgraded their forecasts and now expect the demand to grow in 2021 by 5.5 mbd and 5.9 mbd, respectively. Ahead of the OPEC+ meetings, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo on Tuesday warned of remaining uncertainties and fragility in the oil market despite some positive developments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Riyadh Oil Alliance Kazakhstan February March April May Market From Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 March 2021

4 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

10 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

9 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

9 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.