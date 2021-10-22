RPT: REVIEW - Biden at Town Hall Addresses Gas Price, Supply Chain Crises, Vows to Defend Taiwan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden at a town hall meeting addressed the country's gas price, supply chain, and border crises along with tensions with China over Taiwan, among other issues.

Biden spent most of the 90-minute town hall meeting hosted by CNN on Thursday on domestic issues - from tax policy to talks over infrastructure and spending legislation - before he dove into energy, nationwide shortages, and international challenges.

Earlier this week, the White House said the Biden administration is continuing to press member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to address the problem of the ongoing global oil supply.

"My guess is you'll start to see gas prices come down as we go into next year in 2022," Biden said. "There's a possibility to be able to bring it down, depends a little bit on Saudi Arabia and a few other things."

Biden said there are a lot of negotiations and "middle Eastern folks" who want to talk to him, but he is not sure he will talk to them.

Biden added that oil supply has been withheld by OPEC.

Earlier this month, the American Automotive Association (AAA) told Sputnik US gas prices, which just reached a 7-year record high, are likely to remain elevated through the fall due to high crude oil prices and a slight uptick in domestic demand.

The average gas price in the US hit $3.36 per gallon this week - the highest Americans have seen at the pump since 2014, as global oil prices jumped after OPEC+ stuck to planned output levels.

Regarding the supply chain crisis, Biden said he would consider calling up the US National Guard to help with trucking to address shortages.

Biden during the event was asked to comment on border security and the tense situation with China over Taiwan.

Biden also sent a warning to both Moscow and Beijing, bragging about US military might.

"China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in the history of the world," Biden said.

Tensions have risen between the US and China over the situation with Taiwan, which has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949.

Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan - a territory with its own democratically elected government - maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

"Yes, we have a commitment to do that," Biden said on Thursday when asked if the United States would defend Taiwan if China attack the country.

On the border crisis, Biden signaled a need to visit the area, if he only had the time.

"I've been there (southern border) before, I know it well, I guess I should go down but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down (there)," Biden said.

Biden said he has been busy overseeing damages done by hurricanes that hit the United States this year and traveling around the world for meetings with foreign leaders.

However, Biden pointed out that the First Lady Jill Biden recently visited both sides of the US-Mexico border.

More than 1.5 million undocumented migrants have crossed in the United States unlawfully since October 2020, including more than 200,000 in August, according to the US Customs and Border Protection.

The border crisis has put a strain on Federal, state and local resources trying to handle the influx of migrants.