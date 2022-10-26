UrduPoint.com

RPT - Rishi Sunak Means Stability, Sound Economic Judgment - British Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 10:30 AM

RPT - Rishi Sunak Means Stability, Sound Economic Judgment - British Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Rishi Sunak, the third UK prime minister in two months, has been elected by the ruling Conservatives in the hope he will bring stability and oversee an economic rebound after the Liz Truss fiasco, British political expert Francis John Cole said Tuesday.

The 42-year-old former finance chief vowed in his first speech on Tuesday to guarantee integrity and fix the mistakes made by his predecessor. He also promised to bring the Tories and the country together as the United Kingdom heads into a deep recession.

"Sunak means stability, no more quarrels inside the party and alignment on sound economic policies. The Labour party cannot compete on this terrain with him. A majority of the Conservatives will rally behind Sunak," Cole, an author and former European civil servant, told Sputnik.

Conservatives have been struggling to turn around their flagging approval ratings that have slumped against Labour's in recent months. Cole conceded that Sunak, a multimillionaire former investment banker, was relatively unpopular among rank-and-file Tories. Despite this, he remains the party's best bet to win the next general election, due by January 2025.

"There is envy at his personal fortune of more than 750 million GBP ($860 million), not to mention that his wife is a billionaire, but his strength is that he is much appreciated by the parliamentary party; the Conservative members of parliament appreciate his deep knowledge of budgetary and financial issues," he said.

Sunak can be trusted with improving the country's image abroad after the "mercurial attitude" of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss's "mini budget" blunder, which spooked bond markets and briefly plunged the national Currency to a new low against the Dollar.

Sunak would never have made Truss's mistake of launching tax cuts without financing them, the expert argued. Right now, he is the best economist the Conservatives have, and the hope is that he achieves economic recovery within the year.

"He will above all ensure continuity: for the Conservative members of parliament the important thing is not to lose their seat at the next election in 18 months. With Sunak, they have a chance of being able to turn the table and regain credibility," Cole said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Dollar Parliament Budget Wife United Kingdom United Kingdom Pounds January Market All Best Mini Million Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

1 hour ago
 At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

10 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

10 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

10 hours ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.