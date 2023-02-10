UrduPoint.com

RPT - Russia, Lebanon Working Out Technical Aspects Of Free Wheat, Oil Supplies - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RPT - Russia, Lebanon Working Out Technical Aspects of Free Wheat, Oil Supplies - Ambassador

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia is coordinating technical aspects of the supply of wheat and oil products to Beirut amid the severe economic crisis gripping the country, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov told Sputnik.

The diplomat noted that at the request of the Lebanese government, the Russian leadership decided to supply wheat and oil products free of charge.

"At this stage, the technical coordination of the transfer of these products is underway," Rudakov said.

The ambassador also noted that over 714 tons of Russian sunflower oil were supplied to Lebanese schools in 2022.

In November, Lebanon's acting Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh told Sputnik that Lebanon would receive 25,000 tons of wheat and 10,000 tons of fuel free of charge from Russia. The minister said that the timing of the deliveries would be determined later.

Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, the national Currency depreciated more than 20 times against the Dollar, pushing over 70% of the population below the poverty line.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Oil Beirut Lebanon November 2019 From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

3 minutes ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

31 minutes ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

50 minutes ago
 Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFF’s ninth review: ..

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.