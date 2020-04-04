UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Trump Says American Oil Executives Did Not Request Bailouts, Discussed Tariffs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:20 AM

RPT - Trump Says American Oil Executives Did Not Request Bailouts, Discussed Tariffs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press briefing said that American oil executives did not ask for bailouts during a meeting earlier in the White House, but they did discuss tariffs in response to the current oil crisis.

"No, they didn't ask for a bailout," Trump said on Friday. "It was more of a discussion than asking. We did discuss the concept of tariffs."

However, Trump later clarified that he is not thinking of imposing tariffs on foreign oil. He emphasized that he believes Russia and Saudi Arabia will resolve the oil price war.

On Thursday, Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil production by 10 million barrels to stabilize plummeting oil prices.

His statement came after he spoke with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman who, according to the US president, had talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the matter.

Global oil prices began to fall in January amid the coronavirus pandemic in China. The spread of the disease across the globe and the breakup of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal in early March led to a huge oil market surplus, sending prices to their lowest points in the past two decades.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China White House Oil Trump Saudi Vladimir Putin Price Saudi Arabia January March Market Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

3 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

4 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

4 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

4 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

5 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.