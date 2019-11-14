UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US Economy Weighed By External Growth, Trade - Federal Reserve Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

RPT - US Economy Weighed By External Growth, Trade - Federal Reserve Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Sluggish external growth and trade developments are expected to weigh on US exports and manufacturing as the United States heads for a record eleventh year of growth, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"The US economy is now in the eleventh year of this expansion, and the baseline outlook remains favorable," Powell told the Joint Economic Committee. "But it also reflects weakness in business investment, which is being restrained by sluggish growth abroad and trade developments."

Economists have expressed concerns that the ongoing US-China trade war has been one of the external pressure factors on US growth. Beijing and Washington are engaged in negotiations to end the trade war and have said they are inching toward reaching a deal.

Powell pointed out that the GDP expansion had continued at 2.5 percent in the first half of this year, maintaining 2018 levels, but it has slowed to 1.9 percent in the third quarter due to the transitory effect of an automobile workers' strike at General Motors.

"These factors have also weighed on exports and manufacturing this year. In contrast, household consumption has continued to rise solidly, supported by a healthy job market, rising incomes, and favorable levels of consumer confidence," Powell said.

Reflecting the decline in mortgage rates since late 2018, residential investment also turned up in the third quarter following an extended period of weakness, Powell added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Washington Job Beijing Powell United States 2018 Market General Motors

Recent Stories

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

21 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan strongly denies discontinui ..

21 minutes ago

Asian-backed consortium wins massive iron ore deal ..

23 minutes ago

Ukrainian parliament launches 'historic' land sale ..

23 minutes ago

Vatican Takes Note of Decision by Australian Court ..

43 minutes ago

US Military Convoy Arrives in Oil-Rich Areas in No ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.