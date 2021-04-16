RPT - US Examining Dozens of Russian Companies for Supply Chain Vulnerabilities - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The US government is examining "dozens" Russian companies for possible supply chain vulnerabilities, Department of Justice spokesperson Mark Raimondi told Sputnik.

"Dozens and months," Raimondi said on Thursday when asked about the number of Russian companies the US government is engaged in examining and the duration of the examination process.

However, while the entire process will take months, there will not be "many months," Raimondi also said but did not provide additional details.

Earlier on Thursday, Assistant US Attorney General John Demers said the expected examination is expected to take months and could result in some Russian companies being referred to the Commerce Department for further action.