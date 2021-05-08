UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - US Reinstates Arctic Oil Drilling Regulations - Interior Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

RPT - US Reinstates Arctic Oil Drilling Regulations - Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The US Department of the Interior on Friday announced that it would withdraw the Trump-era changes to the Arctic oil extraction regulations to bolster environmental protections in the region.

"The Department of the Interior is committed to a careful, responsible approach in managing Amereca's offshore resources. The Arctic exploratory drilling regulations released in 2016 are critical to ensuring adequate safety and environmental protections for this sensitive ecosystem and Alaska Native subsistence activities," a spokesperson for the Department said.

By reverting to the original 2016 Arctic Exploratory Drilling Rule, several offshore oil and gas safety regulations, which were rolled back by the Trump administration's 2020 Proposed Arctic Exploratory Drilling Rule, will now be reinstated, the Interior Department said.

The Biden administration said the regulations are aimed at protecting the resource-rich environment of the Arctic Outer Continental Shelf from unsafe exploratory drilling.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Trump Gas 2016 2020 From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.