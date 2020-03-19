UrduPoint.com
RPT - WTI Crude Ends At 18-Year Low As Virus Pandemic Bottoms Out Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:30 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) US crude prices settled at 18-year lows of around $20 per barrel as demand destruction from the coronavirus crisis led more investors to price down a market already rattled by production hikes from Saudi Arabia and Russia who were out to poach each other's customers.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the New York-traded benchmark for US crude prices, settled down $6.50, or 24%, at $20.83 per barrel on Wednesday. It sunk to as low as $20.06 earlier in the day, a bottom since February 2002, when WTI hit a low of $19.09.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, closed down $3.72, or 12%, at $26.69 per barrel.

Despite some $1.3 trillion of stimulus measures announced by the Trump administration to try and prop up US financial markets, the selloff in oil and on Wall Street has continued due to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus on the United States.

So far, the pandemic has infected more than 8,000 Americans and killed at least 120, shutting down large parts of the economy as more people hunkered down in their homes to try and battle the contagion.

Wednesday's slump in oil has matched a price forecast by Goldman Sachs which predicted that both WTI and Brent would average $20 per barrel in the second quarter. Goldman's global head of commodities research made the price call, calling demand losses across the oil complex "unprecedented".

Earlier on Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration reported that US crude stockpiles rose for an eighth-straight week, growing by nearly 2 million barrels for the week ended March 13. The United States is the world's largest oil producer, putting out an estimated 13.1 million barrels per day and has exports about a quarter of that to markets that the Saudis and Russians are after.

