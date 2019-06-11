Rs 100 mln allocated for Commerce, Rs 202.828 mln for Textile in PSDP

(@FahadShabbir)

The government has allocated Rs 100 million for one new scheme of the Ministry of Commerce and Rs. 202. 828 million for Textiles Industry Division in one on- going and two new schemes in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has allocated Rs 100 million for one new scheme of the Ministry of Commerce and Rs. 202. 828 million for Textiles Industry Division in one on- going and two new schemes in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country.

According to the details, the government has allocated Rs 100 million for remodeling and expansion of Karachi Expo Centre, Component -1 to develop and promote the local industry and to attract the foreign and local investment in the country.

The total estimated cost of the Karachi Expo Centre, Component -1 Rs 2677.430 million.

Meanwhile, Rs 2.828 million has been earmarked for Faisalabad garments city training Centre, Faisalabad and also Rs 100 million for 1000 Industrial stitching Units (All over Pakistan) in two on-going schemes in PSDP-2019-20.

The government has also allocated Rs. 202.828 million in PSDP 2019-20 for the establishment of Faisalabad garments city (Phase-II) Faisalabad in one new scheme.