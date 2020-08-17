UrduPoint.com
RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 List, 17 August 2020 Announced

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:31 PM

Results of 100 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Peshawar on August 17, 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 700000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.100/- each was held Today in Quetta on August 17th. The Draw number is 31. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 203249 won the amount of 700000 PKR. The second prize winners are 342734, 663116, 941637 they all won Rs. 100000, Third prize of bond was awarded to 1199 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Quetta Pakistan.

The full list of 1199 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2020 in the business section of UrduPoint.

