RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 32 List, 16 November 2020 Announced

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Results of 100 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Faisalabad on November 16, 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 700000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.100/- each was held Today in Faisalabad on November 16th. The Draw number is 32. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 466358 won the amount of 700000 PKR. The second prize winners are 248360, 394957, 086187 they all won Rs. 100000, Third prize of bond was awarded to 1199 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Faisalabad Pakistan.

The full list of 1199 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2020 in the business section of UrduPoint.

