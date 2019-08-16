RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 27 List, 16 August 2019 Announced

Results of 100 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in h Hyderabad on August 16, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 700000

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.100/- each was held Today in Hyderabad on August 16. The Draw number is 27. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 335729 won the amount of 700000 PKR. The second prize winners are 007809, 024977, 089723 they all won Rs. 200000, Third prize of was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Hyderabad Pakistan.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2019 in the business section of UrduPoint.