RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 29 List, 17 February 2020 Announced

2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 11:28 AM

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 29 List, 17 February 2020 Announced

Results of 100 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Peshawar on February 17, 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 700000.

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.100/- each was held Today in Peshawar on Feburary 17th. The Draw number is 29. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 487564 won the amount of 700000 PKR. The second prize winners are 187448, 688441, 818952 they all won Rs. 100000, Third prize of bond was awarded to 1199 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Peshawar Pakistan. The full list of 1199 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of Prize Bond Draw list of 2020 in the business section of UrduPoint.

