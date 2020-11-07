Rs 100 prize bonds draw on Nov 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ):The 32nd draw of Rs 100 student welfare prize bond will be held at State Bank of Pakistan here on November 16.

According to Regional Director Central Directorate of National Savings Faisalabad Ch Shahzad Akram, first prize is Rs 700,000; second Rs 200.000 and third Rs 1,000 199 prizes.

Noted educationist / former Deputy Director Education Ch Mushtaq Ahmed will be chief guest on the occasion, while special children from Government Secondary School of Special Education will attend the draws.

People from different walks of life including members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry will participate in draw ceremony.