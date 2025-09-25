Rs 100,000 Fine Warned For Not Displaying Rate List
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Assistant Director (Legal) of the District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur, Ms. Zeenat Mazhar, stated that shopkeepers may face a fine of up to Rs 100,000 for failing to display official rate lists or issue receipts to customers.
According to an official press release, she emphasized that clear laws and regulations were in place to protect consumer rights in markets and commercial areas. "Every shopkeeper is legally bound to display the price list of items at their outlet and issue a receipt for each transaction," she said.
She urged consumers to report any violations, including the sale of fake or substandard products, to the District Consumer Protection Council. Complaints can be submitted in writing or through the helpline at 042-99030124, or online at consumerservice.punjab.gov.pk.
