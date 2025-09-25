Open Menu

Rs 100,000 Fine Warned For Not Displaying Rate List

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Rs 100,000 fine warned for not displaying rate list

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Assistant Director (Legal) of the District Consumer Protection Council Bahawalpur, Ms. Zeenat Mazhar, stated that shopkeepers may face a fine of up to Rs 100,000 for failing to display official rate lists or issue receipts to customers.

According to an official press release, she emphasized that clear laws and regulations were in place to protect consumer rights in markets and commercial areas. "Every shopkeeper is legally bound to display the price list of items at their outlet and issue a receipt for each transaction," she said.

She urged consumers to report any violations, including the sale of fake or substandard products, to the District Consumer Protection Council. Complaints can be submitted in writing or through the helpline at 042-99030124, or online at consumerservice.punjab.gov.pk.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

47 minutes ago
 UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

47 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular ..

PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt

57 minutes ago
 Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28.

Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28.

1 hour ago
 TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaom ..

TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..

2 hours ago
With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Y ..

With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Montenegro i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Montenegro in New York

2 hours ago
 Over 100 countries announce new national climate a ..

Over 100 countries announce new national climate action plans at high-level summ ..

2 hours ago
 Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittance ..

Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights mo ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights modernity as key to preserving h ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business