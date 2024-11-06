Rs 100m Development Project Approved
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 06:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 43rd meeting of current fiscal year, approved one development scheme worth Rs. 100 million.
Chaired by Planning and Development board Punjab Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following scheme:
Feasibility study and Detailed Design for construction of JABBA-2 Dam, District Attock at the cost of Rs.
100 million.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.
