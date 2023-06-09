UrduPoint.com

Rs 1100 Mln Allocated For Commerce Division Projects In PSDP 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal government on Friday set aside an amount of Rs1100 million for three projects of the commerce division.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 900 million has been earmarked for two ongoing schemes and Rs 200 million for one new scheme.

Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 92.552 would be spent on Expo Center in Peshawar and Rs 807.448 on Expo Center in Quetta.

In addition, an amount of Rs 200 million would be spent on the new scheme Expo Center in Sialkot.

