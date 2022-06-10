Rs 1174.440 mln allocated for Commerce Division in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated Rs 1174.440 million for two different ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country.

According to the Budgetary documents issued here on Friday, the government has allocated a total Rs 174.440 million for one ongoing development scheme to establish ,' Expo Center in Peshawar, including Rs 1000 million for the ongoing project of 'Expo Center Quetta' in the Ministry of Commerce.