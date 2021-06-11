Rs 123.131b allocated for Finance Division projects in PSDP 2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Government will spend around Rs 123,131.004 million on 69 projects of Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the financial year 2021-22.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 76,576.985 million has been allocated for 31 ongoing development projects and Rs 46,554.019 million for 38 new development schemes of the Finance Division.

Among the ongoing schemes, the government has allocated Rs 30,000 million for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10 years development plan and Rs 24,000 million for merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, Rs 1500 million for establishment of combine effluent treatment plan (CETP) of industrial areas of Karachi including laying of interceptor sewers (33% FG share) whereas Rs 1000 million for land acquisition Swat Motorway (Phase-II).

About Rs 1000 million allocated for dualization of road from Bahawalpur to Yazman to Chandni Chowk (length 35.

00 km) Punjab, whereas Rs 1000 million for construction of road from Dalbandin to Ziarat-Balanosh (77 km) NHA deposit work.

Among new schemes, the governemt has allocated Rs 5000 million for dualization of road from Gujranwala to M-2 interchange at Koy Sarwar via Hafizabad Km No. 6.20 to 80.35 70.15 km in district Gujranwala and hafizabad and Rs 4000 millon for dualization of Sargodha-Khushab-Minwali road (length 60.43 km) in district Khushab.

An amount of Rs 3300 million earmarked for widening/improvement/rehabilitation of road from chokiwala (N-55) Tehsil Taunsa to N-70 (chappar/Balochistan) via zain, barthi and khara buzdar district DG Khan (length 105.00 kmss) whereas Rs 3100 million for constructiom of approaches on both sides of Sheikh Khalifa Bridge (UAE) over River Indus L=15.21 km along with Guide Banks Rahim Yar Khan.