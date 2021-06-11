UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 123.131b Allocated For Finance Division Projects In PSDP 2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Rs 123.131b allocated for Finance Division projects in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Government will spend around Rs 123,131.004 million on 69 projects of Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the financial year 2021-22.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 76,576.985 million has been allocated for 31 ongoing development projects and Rs 46,554.019 million for 38 new development schemes of the Finance Division.

Among the ongoing schemes, the government has allocated Rs 30,000 million for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10 years development plan and Rs 24,000 million for merged district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, Rs 1500 million for establishment of combine effluent treatment plan (CETP) of industrial areas of Karachi including laying of interceptor sewers (33% FG share) whereas Rs 1000 million for land acquisition Swat Motorway (Phase-II).

About Rs 1000 million allocated for dualization of road from Bahawalpur to Yazman to Chandni Chowk (length 35.

00 km) Punjab, whereas Rs 1000 million for construction of road from Dalbandin to Ziarat-Balanosh (77 km) NHA deposit work.

Among new schemes, the governemt has allocated Rs 5000 million for dualization of road from Gujranwala to M-2 interchange at Koy Sarwar via Hafizabad Km No. 6.20 to 80.35 70.15 km in district Gujranwala and hafizabad and Rs 4000 millon for dualization of Sargodha-Khushab-Minwali road (length 60.43 km) in district Khushab.

An amount of Rs 3300 million earmarked for widening/improvement/rehabilitation of road from chokiwala (N-55) Tehsil Taunsa to N-70 (chappar/Balochistan) via zain, barthi and khara buzdar district DG Khan (length 105.00 kmss) whereas Rs 3100 million for constructiom of approaches on both sides of Sheikh Khalifa Bridge (UAE) over River Indus L=15.21 km along with Guide Banks Rahim Yar Khan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Motorway Budget UAE Road Guide Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Hafizabad Khushab Dalbandin Yazman NHA From Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

8 minutes ago

With Pakistan facing heat phenomenon, Himalayas be ..

3 minutes ago

Over 9,000 Migrants Have Died Trying to Reach Spai ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea Elects Youngest Opposition Leader in M ..

3 minutes ago

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents budget 202 ..

43 minutes ago

Lao gov't warns against complacency as COVID-19 po ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.