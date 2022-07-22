UrduPoint.com

Rs 1381m PCCC Budget To Get Ratification Next Week For Fiscal Year 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Rs 1381m PCCC budget to get ratification next week for fiscal year 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) general body would meet sometime next month for ratification of its Rs 1381.294 million annual budget 2022-23 recommended by PCCC's executive sub-committee in its 26th meeting held Thursday last.

Vice president PCCC Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur who is also the economic advisor to ministry of national food security and research (MNFSR) told APP that the general body of PCCC comprised of four provincial agriculture secretaries, progressive farmers, representatives of PCGA, APTMA, FPCCI besides other senior officials and its meeting was chaired by Federal minister MNFSR or by the federal secretary in minister's absence.

The executive sub-committee met last Thursday with vice president PCCC Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur in the chair and APTMA leader Shahid Sattar, Chairman KCA Khawaja Zubair besides representatives of other departments in attendance.

The committee approved Rs 1381.294 million budget recommendations for pay and pension, operational charges and also the revised pay scale and other benefits for PCCC employees.

Dr. Talpur said that ministry was taking initiatives to improve financial and administrative affairs of the PCCC adding that financial issues of PCCC would be resolved soon. He said an exercise had begun to complete documentation for time scale promotion of BS 1-16 employees of PCCC as per government policy.

The committee had also discussed the issue of shortage of staff and gave approval for implementation of M.Phil degree allowance of Rs 2500 to employees.

Dr. Talpur said that departmental promotion committee meeting would be held soon for promotion of agriculture scientists and other staff.

General secretary APTMA Shahid Sattar said that efforts would be made to ensure recovery of cotton cess from defaulter textile mills in order to bring PCCC out of financial crisis. Dr. Talpur directed officials to send record of defaulter textile mills to APTMA within a week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Budget Agriculture Muhammad Ali Textile Cotton From Government Million

Recent Stories

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in R ..

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

11 minutes ago
 Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

2 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

4 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.