RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 85 List, 16 February 2021 Announced

Results of 1500 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Quetta on February 15, 2021. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 3000000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.1500/- each was held Today in Quetta on February 15th The Draw number is 85. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 414654 won the amount of 3000000 PKR. The second prize winners are 011149, 039344, 609775 they all won Rs. 1000000, Third prize of was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Quetta Pakistan.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

