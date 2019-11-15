RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 List, 15 November 2019 Announced

Results of 1500 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Faisalabad on November 15, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 3000000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.1500/- each was held Today in Faisalabad on November 15tg. The Draw number is 80. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 980575 won the amount of 3000000 PKR. The second prize winners are 442481, 745902, 776936 they all won Rs. 1000000, Third prize of was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

