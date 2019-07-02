RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 79 List, 2 July 2019 Announced

Results of 15000 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Faisalabad on July 2nd, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 30000000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.15000/ each was held Today in Faisalabad on April 2nd 2019. The Draw number is 79. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 481556 won the amount of 30000000 PKR. The second prize winners are 100299, 213499, 531897 they all won Rs. 10,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 185,000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Faisalabad Pakistan.

