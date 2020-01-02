UrduPoint.com
RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 List, 2 January 2020 Announced

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:02 PM

Results of 15000 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Quetta on January 2nd, 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 30000000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.15000/ each was held Today in Quetta on January 2nd 2020. The Draw number is 81. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 305737 won the amount of 30000000 PKR. The second prize winners are 043538, 111088, 835783 they all won Rs. 10,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 185,000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Quetta Pakistan.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2020 in the business section of UrduPoint.

