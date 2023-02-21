UrduPoint.com

Rs 150.560 Mln Allocated To Advance 'National Minerals Data Centre' Project

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Rs 150.560 mln allocated to advance 'National Minerals Data Centre' project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The government has allocated a fund of Rs 150.560 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 to advance an ongoing project of establishing a modern National Minerals Data Centre (NMDC).

The project, initiated last year, is aimed at compiling the data on available minerals for facilitation of investors, and planning future projects in the country.

The two-year project is being jointly carried out by the Petroleum and Planning Divisions in consultation with Geological Survey of Pakistan and all Provincial Mines & Minerals Departments, including that of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Million

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory ..

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

4 minutes ago
 PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chiefâ€™s selectio ..

20 minutes ago
 Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

42 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

55 minutes ago
 realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.