Rs 150.560 mln allocated to advance 'National Minerals Data Centre' project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The government has allocated a fund of Rs 150.560 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 to advance an ongoing project of establishing a modern National Minerals Data Centre (NMDC).

The project, initiated last year, is aimed at compiling the data on available minerals for facilitation of investors, and planning future projects in the country.

The two-year project is being jointly carried out by the Petroleum and Planning Divisions in consultation with Geological Survey of Pakistan and all Provincial Mines & Minerals Departments, including that of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.