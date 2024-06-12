Rs 1,658 mln allocated for BOI in PSDP 2024-25

The government has allocated Rs 1,658 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 for three on-going scheme and one new schemes for the Board of Investment (BOI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The government has allocated Rs 1,658 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 for three on-going scheme and one new schemes for the board of Investment (BOI).

According to the budgetary documents issued here on Wednesday, the government has allocated Rs 893.

884 million for three on-going schemes on including ‘Establishment of Projects Management Unit (PMU) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor-Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP) and total estimated cost of Rs million 764.116 allocated for one new schemes on on-going scheme.

In one new schemes for BOI,‘ Establishment of One Stop Service for SEZs also allocated in PSDP 2024-25 for the growth of the Industrial sector in the country.