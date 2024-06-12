Open Menu

Rs 1,658 Mln Allocated For BOI In PSDP 2024-25

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Rs 1,658 mln allocated for BOI in PSDP 2024-25

The government has allocated Rs 1,658 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 for three on-going scheme and one new schemes for the Board of Investment (BOI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The government has allocated Rs 1,658 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 for three on-going scheme and one new schemes for the board of Investment (BOI).

According to the budgetary documents issued here on Wednesday, the government has allocated Rs 893.

884 million for three on-going schemes on including ‘Establishment of Projects Management Unit (PMU) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor-Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP) and total estimated cost of Rs million 764.116 allocated for one new schemes on on-going scheme.

In one new schemes for BOI,‘ Establishment of One Stop Service for SEZs also allocated in PSDP 2024-25 for the growth of the Industrial sector in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan China Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million BOI

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

2 minutes ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

1 minute ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

2 minutes ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

4 minutes ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

4 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

4 minutes ago
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

4 minutes ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

4 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

10 minutes ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

10 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business