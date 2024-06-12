Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-25

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government will spend around Rs17,696 million on 10 projects of revenue division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

According to a budget document issued on Wednesday, an amount of Rs 16,770.215 million has been allocated for 08 ongoing development projects and Rs 925.785 million for 02 new development schemes of the Revenue Division.

Among ongoing schemes, Rs 7,500 million for the Development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) under ADB Regional Improving border Services Project while Rs.

7,363.830 million for the Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme.

About Rs 680.833 million is allocated for the Construction of Model Custom Collectorate at Gawadar whereas Rs. 490.981 million for Construction of Regional Tax Office Sargodha.

Among new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 686.139 million for the Construction of Model Custom Collectorate (Enforcement & Compliance) at Balleli Quetta while Rs 239.646 million for the Purchase of Land for Regional Tax Office Sialkot.