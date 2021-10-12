UrduPoint.com

Rs 19m Development Scheme Of Governance & IT Sector Approved

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:28 PM

Rs 19m development scheme of governance & IT sector approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved development scheme of governance and IT sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 19 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved development scheme of governance and IT sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 19 million.

The scheme was approved in the 25th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development scheme included Digital Reforms Unit and Capacity Enhancement of PITB including Feasibility Study (under PRIDE) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 19.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 lockdown to end in Australian capital ami ..

COVID-19 lockdown to end in Australian capital amid battle against 3rd wave

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 1,347 more COVID-19 cases, 334,163 ..

S.Korea reports 1,347 more COVID-19 cases, 334,163 in total

2 minutes ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan constitutes special panel on tr ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan constitutes special panel on traffic problems

2 minutes ago
 EU announces 1-bn euro aid package for Afghanistan ..

EU announces 1-bn euro aid package for Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 18000 ailing children brought to hospital in one m ..

18000 ailing children brought to hospital in one month: MS Children Hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.