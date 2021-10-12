Rs 19m development scheme of governance & IT sector approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved development scheme of governance and IT sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 19 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved development scheme of governance and IT sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 19 million.

The scheme was approved in the 25th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development scheme included Digital Reforms Unit and Capacity Enhancement of PITB including Feasibility Study (under PRIDE) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 19.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.