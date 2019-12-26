Rs 20. 063.701 mln released for Kashmir Affairs, GB Division projects

The Planning Commission has authorized to releases of Rs 20.063.701 million for various development projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Planning Commission has authorized to releases of Rs 20.063.701 million for various development projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19).

Out of the total authorized amount, Rs 100 million has been released for the construction of 16 MW Hydro Power Project Nalter-III, Rs 210 million for Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur, Rs 89 million for Noseri Leswa Bypass road, Rs 100 million for 48 MW Jagran Hydro Power project AJK, Rs 210 million for Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq Shaheed Medical college Muzaffarabad, Rs 203 million for Rathoua Haryam Bridge across reservoir channel on Mirpur Islamgarh Road, Rs 100 for AJK legislative assembly complex, Rs 250 million for the establishment of 50 bedded cardiac hospital at Gilgit, Rs 699 million for up-gradation of road from RSS bridge Konodas to Naltar Air force Base via Nomal and Rs 50 million for establishment of regional grids in Gilgit Baltistan, said an official of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.