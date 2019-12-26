UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 20. 063.701 Mln Released For Kashmir Affairs, GB Division Projects

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:32 PM

Rs 20. 063.701 mln released for Kashmir Affairs, GB Division projects

The Planning Commission has authorized to releases of Rs 20.063.701 million for various development projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Planning Commission has authorized to releases of Rs 20.063.701 million for various development projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19).

Out of the total authorized amount, Rs 100 million has been released for the construction of 16 MW Hydro Power Project Nalter-III, Rs 210 million for Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur, Rs 89 million for Noseri Leswa Bypass road, Rs 100 million for 48 MW Jagran Hydro Power project AJK, Rs 210 million for Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq Shaheed Medical college Muzaffarabad, Rs 203 million for Rathoua Haryam Bridge across reservoir channel on Mirpur Islamgarh Road, Rs 100 for AJK legislative assembly complex, Rs 250 million for the establishment of 50 bedded cardiac hospital at Gilgit, Rs 699 million for up-gradation of road from RSS bridge Konodas to Naltar Air force Base via Nomal and Rs 50 million for establishment of regional grids in Gilgit Baltistan, said an official of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Road Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed’s videos with Hareem Shah, Sundal ..

10 minutes ago

Nearly 3 in 5 (58%) internet users say they do not ..

22 minutes ago

Opposition afraid of govt 's performance: Minister ..

17 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 390 bn into mark ..

24 minutes ago

Masses' problems to be resolved on priority basis: ..

17 minutes ago

NCHD introduces 'Accelerated Learning Program' in ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.