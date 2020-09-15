RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 List, 15 September 2020 Announced

Results of 200 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Peshawar on September 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 750000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.200/ each was held Today in Peshawar on September 15th. The Draw number is 83. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 096176 won the amount of 750000 PKR. The second prize winners are 252176, 615558, 693713, 745540, 747752 they all won Rs. 250000, Third prize of was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Peshawar Pakistan.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2020 in the business section of UrduPoint.