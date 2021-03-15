RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 85 List, 15 March 2021 Announced

Results of 200 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Faisalabad on March 15, 2021. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 750000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.200/ each was held Today in Faisalabad on March 15th. The Draw number is 85. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 040529 won the amount of 750000 PKR. The second prize winners are 249733, 348312, 691026, 950368, 982211 they all won Rs. 250000, Third prize of was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Rawalpindi Pakistan.

