Rs 2,205.282 Mln Allocated For Commerce Division In PSDP 2024-25
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:55 PM
The government has allocated Rs 2,205.282 million for two different ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country
According to the Budgetary documents issued here on Wednesday, the government has allocated a total Rs 750 million for one new development scheme to establish ‘Export Accelerator for SMEs’ in the Ministry of Commerce.
