Rs 2,205.282 mln allocated for Commerce Division in PSDP 2024-25

The government has allocated Rs 2,205.282 million for two different ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The government has allocated Rs 2,205.282 million for two different ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country.

According to the Budgetary documents issued here on Wednesday, the government has allocated a total Rs 750 million for one new development scheme to establish ‘Export Accelerator for SMEs’ in the Ministry of Commerce.