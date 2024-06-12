Open Menu

Rs 2,205.282 Mln Allocated For Commerce Division In PSDP 2024-25

The government has allocated Rs 2,205.282 million for two different ongoing schemes of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country

According to the Budgetary documents issued here on Wednesday, the government has allocated a total Rs 750 million for one new development scheme to establish ‘Export Accelerator for SMEs’ in the Ministry of Commerce.

