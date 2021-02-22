UrduPoint.com
Rs 222,000 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:19 PM

The city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 222,000 on several shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 222,000 on several shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Monday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the price control magistrates inspected around 957 points and found 110 violations.The team imposed Rs. 222,000 fine on several shopkeepers, while cases were registered against 18 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the Price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.

