Rs 23.83b Allocated For Industrial Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 12:38 AM

Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Wednesday that Industrial Sector would carve out its share of Rs 23.83 billion from the annual provincial budget for FY 2022-23

In his budget speech on the floor of the house here, he added that out of this chunk, Rs 12.53 billion would be utilized on the development side of the sector. The major development projects of industrial sector included enhancing capacity of Tainjin University and establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University with an accumulative Rs 8.

25 billion cost of the both. In addition to this, Bahawalpur Industrial Estate was being established for which Rs 370 million had been earmarked. Rs 2.10 billion had been allocated for up-gradation and provision of water and power facilities in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad; Rs 185 million for provision of missing facilities in Quaid-i-Azam business Park; Rs 02 billion for Small Industrial Estate (Phase-II) Sargodha; and Rs 1.16 billion for Leather City Kasur, he added.

