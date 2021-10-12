UrduPoint.com

Rs 24 Per Kg Subsidy On Imported Sugar: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:25 PM

Rs 24 per kg subsidy on imported sugar: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that delivery of imported sugar to the districts of Punjab has started and it would be sold at Rs 90 per kg at retail shops, model and Sahulat bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that delivery of imported sugar to the districts of Punjab has started and it would be sold at Rs 90 per kg at retail shops, model and Sahulat bazaars.

The government was giving subsidy of Rs. 24 per kg on imported sugur, the minister disclosed in a media statement issued here.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that quota of imported sugar has been allotted for each district including Lahore 27,248 metric tonnes (mt), Rawalpindi 13,238 mt and Faisalabad 8,052 mt.

To ensure sale of imported sugar at fixed rates, he added that monitoring committees were formed at district level. He mentioned that people were getting essential commodities at cheaper prices in 277 sahulat bazaars across the province.

A special discount of 10 to 20 per cent is being given on all kinds of items in 32 model bazaars of the province during the Ashra-e-Shaan Rehmat-ul-Ulameen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Sale Rawalpindi Commerce Media All Government

Recent Stories

18000 ailing children brought to hospital in one m ..

18000 ailing children brought to hospital in one month: MS Children Hospital

56 seconds ago
 NIA raids several locations in Kashmir valley

NIA raids several locations in Kashmir valley

58 seconds ago
 Nawab of Junagadh, Dewan grief over Dr. Qadeer Kha ..

Nawab of Junagadh, Dewan grief over Dr. Qadeer Khan's demise

59 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 4 lives with 15 new infections in ..

COVID-19 claims 4 lives with 15 new infections in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 Eid Milad Un Nabi preparations in full swing; city ..

Eid Milad Un Nabi preparations in full swing; city being decorated beautifully

5 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Near Greek Island of ..

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Near Greek Island of Crete - Seismologists

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.