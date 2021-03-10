Rs 25000 prize bond draw held in Multan

The draw for Rs 25000 denomination premium (registered) prize bonds was held at the auditorium of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Multan on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):The draw for Rs 25000 denomination premium (registered) prize bonds was held at the auditorium of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Multan on Wednesday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Syed Khurram Ali, who attended the draw ceremony as chief guest, said that prize bonds contribute to strengthening national economy and bring prizes to those who win the draw.

Chairman draw committee Muhammad Jahangir Shahid and regional director Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) Multan Arsalan Aslam Malik said that nations who opt for savings were actually paving the way for development of their country.

Later, the draw was held in the presence of draw committee members including Arsalan Malik, Maqbool Hussain Qamar from finance ministry and deputy chief manager SBP Multan Javed Khokhar.

Two prize bond numbers won the first prize of Rs 30 million, five prize bond numbers clinched Rs 10 million prize each while 700 other numbers won RS 300,000 prize each.