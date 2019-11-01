RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Balloting of Draw # 31 Held in Multan on 1st November 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.25,000 each will be held at Multan on 1st November 2019

Balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.25,000 each will be held at Multan on November 1st, 2019. According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first position holder will be awarded a prize of Rs.50 million, while 3 prizes of Rs 15 million each have been reserved for second position holders.

Similarly, third prize of Rs.312,000/- will be awarded to each of 1696 position holders, he added.

