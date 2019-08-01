UrduPoint.com
RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 30 List, 1 August 2019 Announced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:16 PM

Results of 25000 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Rawalpindi on May 2nd, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 50,000,000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.25000/ each was held Today in Rawalpindi on August 1st. The Draw number is 30. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 800524 won the amount of 50,000,000 PKR. The second prize winners are 623299, 923188, 991782 they all won Rs. 15,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 312,000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Rawalpindi Pakistan.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2019 in the business section of UrduPoint.

