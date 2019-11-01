RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 List, 1 November 2019 Announced

Results of 25000 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Multan on November 1st, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 50,000,000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.25000/ each was held Today in Multan on November 1st. The Draw number is 31. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 143553 won the amount of 50,000,000 PKR. The second prize winners are 022326, 388281, 405373 they all won Rs. 15,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 312,000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Multan Pakistan.

