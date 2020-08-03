RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 List, 3 August 2020 Announced

(@FahadShabbir)

Results of 25000 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Lahore on August 3rd, 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 50,000,000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.25000/ each was held Today in Lahore on August 3rd. The Draw number is 34. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 548532 won the amount of 50,000,000 PKR. The second prize winners are 288875, 715500, 906247 they all won Rs. 15,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 312,000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Rawalpindi Pakistan.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2019 in the business section of UrduPoint.