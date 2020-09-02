UrduPoint.com
Rs 2.9 Billion Loan Disbursement From SBP Saves 30,000 From Joblessness

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Repeating a story filed on Sep 1, 2020 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has so far disbursed Rs 2.9 billion as soft term loan among 109 business entities under its SBP Rozgar Scheme in Multan, saving around 30,000 workers from joblessness and proving instrumental in offsetting the economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus lockdown.

A senior SBP official said that a help desk has been set up at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) with deployment of a senior officer to guide business and industrial firms on how to avail this opportunity of loans at a mark up rate that is as low as 3-5 per cent. There is six-month grace period and loan repayment was required in two years. Exactly 109 business entities availed the schemes that saved around 30,000 workers associated with these businesses from loss of means of earning and overall around 150,000 people would be benefited if their families are taken into account, the official told APP.

Making it more attractive for businesses and industries, SBP has also reduced the risk factor by introducing a revolutionary clause transforming the initiative into a Risk Sharing Facility (RSF). Previously, when some firm would avail a loan worth Rs 10 million, it would have to arrange a surety worth Rs 20 million. However, the RSF meant the loan seeking company would have to arrange Rs 4 million surety to get a loan worth Rs 10 million as the rest of the Rs 6 million surety would be provided by SBP. The scheme was launched to help businesses and industry hurt by the coronavirus lockdown to stand on its own feet to bring the production level back to normal and ensure that workers continue to earn livelihood for their siblings. Any industry or SME whose business was not documented can also avail this facility from the SBP. Businesses and industry can seek loan worth Rs 1 billion, at the most, under this low mark up scheme.

