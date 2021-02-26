Rs 3 billion tax refunds paid during this month: Chief Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The maximum facilities are being provided to taxpayers and during this month refunds of Rs 3 billion have been paid so far.

This was said by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Faisalabad Karamatuallah Chaudhry while addressing an open court in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday.

He said that the government was trying its optimum best to facilitate taxpayers through a transparent system.

He said the FBR had issued clear instructions to preferably clear fresh cases and gradually process the pending cases in a phased manner.

He said that earlier taxpayers were allowed to update their profile by January, however, now this date had been extended and people must get benefit of this extension.

He said that law clearly explained that the audit would be started from where the transferred officer had left it, adding that it was not justified to demand documents repeatedly and such cases should be brought into his notice.

Earlier, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, the president FCCI, hoped that the open court would promote much needed confidence between taxpayers and tax collectors.

Later, President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed presented FCCI shield to Karamatuallah.

During the meeting, Commissioner Withholding Tax Rehan Safdar, Commissioner CorporateSajjad Taslim Azam, Commissioner Lyallpur Naeem Babar, Additional Commissioner HeadquarterMuhammad Asif Rafique, Inspector Rasheed Iqbal and Ziaul Haq were also present.