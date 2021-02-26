UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 3 Billion Tax Refunds Paid During This Month: Chief Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Rs 3 billion tax refunds paid during this month: Chief Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The maximum facilities are being provided to taxpayers and during this month refunds of Rs 3 billion have been paid so far.

This was said by Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Faisalabad Karamatuallah Chaudhry while addressing an open court in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday.

He said that the government was trying its optimum best to facilitate taxpayers through a transparent system.

He said the FBR had issued clear instructions to preferably clear fresh cases and gradually process the pending cases in a phased manner.

He said that earlier taxpayers were allowed to update their profile by January, however, now this date had been extended and people must get benefit of this extension.

He said that law clearly explained that the audit would be started from where the transferred officer had left it, adding that it was not justified to demand documents repeatedly and such cases should be brought into his notice.

Earlier, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, the president FCCI, hoped that the open court would promote much needed confidence between taxpayers and tax collectors.

Later, President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed presented FCCI shield to Karamatuallah.

During the meeting, Commissioner Withholding Tax Rehan Safdar, Commissioner CorporateSajjad Taslim Azam, Commissioner Lyallpur Naeem Babar, Additional Commissioner HeadquarterMuhammad Asif Rafique, Inspector Rasheed Iqbal and Ziaul Haq were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chamber January FBR Commerce From Government Industry Best Billion Court

Recent Stories

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

19 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

1 hour ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

2 hours ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

3 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.