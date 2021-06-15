Rs 31.5b budget allocation proves farmers well being tops govt agenda: Saqib Ali Ateel

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel Tuesday said that huge budgetary allocation for agriculture sector development was a testimony to the fact that farmers prosperity topped the government's development agenda

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel Tuesday said that huge budgetary allocation for agriculture sector development was a testimony to the fact that farmers prosperity topped the government's development agenda.

In a meeting with representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at the agriculture secretariat, Saqib said that Rs 31.5 billion development allocation for agriculture sector in Punjab budget 2021-22 was 300 per cent higher comparatively and included Rs 11 billion solely for agriculture rich south Punjab.

He said that cotton was the most important crop of south Punjab and cooperation of all stakeholders was mandatory for its revival.

Additional secretary task force south Punjab Barakullah Khan, director cotton research institute Dr� Sagheer Ahmad, agriculture information officer Abdul Samad, besides FPCCI members Malik Suhail, Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar, Malik Altaf Hussain, Fazal Elahi, Khawaja Muhammad Shoaib, Mazhar Shoaib Khan, Maj (R) Kashif and others attended the meeting.

Saqib urged the officials to perform best despite limited resources, adding that field officials should be monitored closely.

He said that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) plan was being executed to reduce cost of production and keep eco-system balanced. He said, farmers have been advised not to apply spray during first 60/70 days of cotton. He said white fly was a dangerous pest and field formations have been assigned to control it while it is weaker before formation its colonies.

He said, plant extracts were being sprayed on host plants while bio-pesticides were being applied to kill Thrips and other pest.

Saqib said, it was the first year of IMP and hoped cotton revival targets would be achieved within few years.

He said that enforcement of cotton control act was necessary to produce contamination-free cotton.

He formed a committee headed by Barakullah Khan and comprising ginners members for enforcement of cotton control act.