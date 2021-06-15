UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 31.5b Budget Allocation Proves Farmers Well Being Tops Govt Agenda: Saqib Ali Ateel

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:05 PM

Rs 31.5b budget allocation proves farmers well being tops govt agenda: Saqib Ali Ateel

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel Tuesday said that huge budgetary allocation for agriculture sector development was a testimony to the fact that farmers prosperity topped the government's development agenda

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel Tuesday said that huge budgetary allocation for agriculture sector development was a testimony to the fact that farmers prosperity topped the government's development agenda.

In a meeting with representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at the agriculture secretariat, Saqib said that Rs 31.5 billion development allocation for agriculture sector in Punjab budget 2021-22 was 300 per cent higher comparatively and included Rs 11 billion solely for agriculture rich south Punjab.

He said that cotton was the most important crop of south Punjab and cooperation of all stakeholders was mandatory for its revival.

Additional secretary task force south Punjab Barakullah Khan, director cotton research institute Dr� Sagheer Ahmad, agriculture information officer Abdul Samad, besides FPCCI members Malik Suhail, Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar, Malik Altaf Hussain, Fazal Elahi, Khawaja Muhammad Shoaib, Mazhar Shoaib Khan, Maj (R) Kashif and others attended the meeting.

Saqib urged the officials to perform best despite limited resources, adding that field officials should be monitored closely.

He said that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) plan was being executed to reduce cost of production and keep eco-system balanced. He said, farmers have been advised not to apply spray during first 60/70 days of cotton. He said white fly was a dangerous pest and field formations have been assigned to control it while it is weaker before formation its colonies.

He said, plant extracts were being sprayed on host plants while bio-pesticides were being applied to kill Thrips and other pest.

Saqib said, it was the first year of IMP and hoped cotton revival targets would be achieved within few years.

He said that enforcement of cotton control act was necessary to produce contamination-free cotton.

He formed a committee headed by Barakullah Khan and comprising ginners members for enforcement of cotton control act.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Altaf Hussain Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Budget Agriculture Saqib Ali Cotton All Government Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ali Gohar's sloganeering led to rumpus in NA: Fawa ..

18 seconds ago

Biden-Putin Summit May Last Some 5 Hours, With 'No ..

19 seconds ago

AJK Election Commission empowered holding AJK Elec ..

23 seconds ago

Rain-wind thunderstorm in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamab ..

4 minutes ago

Putin's Press Conference in Geneva to Be Held Befo ..

4 minutes ago

US Allocates $2.5Bln in Farm Aid to Fill Gaps in E ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.