Rs 31.710 mln released for petroleum sector projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs 31.710 million during first quarter of the of current fiscal year to execute petroleum projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs 581.812 million.

According to the official data, an amount of Rs 2.110 million has so far been provided to explore and evaluate coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, for which Rs10.553 million have been earmarked in the PSDP.

While, Rs 14 million have been released, against the allocation of Rs 70 million, for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) to ensure its sustainable operations and facilitate oil and gas exploration research in the country.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 15.600 million has been provided under a project to up-grade Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP)'s POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad. The government will spend Rs 77.960 million for upgradation of the HDIP labs.

The government has yet to release funds for three projects including for acquiring drilling rigs and equipment, appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin Coal-field and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh, exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbela, Balochistan, for which Rs 416.535 million, Rs3.655 million and Rs 3.109 million have been earmarked in the PSDP respectively.