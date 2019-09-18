UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 31.710 Mln Released For Petroleum Sector Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:42 PM

Rs 31.710 mln released for petroleum sector projects

The government has released funds amounting to Rs 31.710 million during first quarter of the of current fiscal year to execute petroleum projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs 581.812 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs 31.710 million during first quarter of the of current fiscal year to execute petroleum projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs 581.812 million.

According to the official data, an amount of Rs 2.110 million has so far been provided to explore and evaluate coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, for which Rs10.553 million have been earmarked in the PSDP.

While, Rs 14 million have been released, against the allocation of Rs 70 million, for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) to ensure its sustainable operations and facilitate oil and gas exploration research in the country.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 15.600 million has been provided under a project to up-grade Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP)'s POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad. The government will spend Rs 77.960 million for upgradation of the HDIP labs.

The government has yet to release funds for three projects including for acquiring drilling rigs and equipment, appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin Coal-field and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh, exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbela, Balochistan, for which Rs 416.535 million, Rs3.655 million and Rs 3.109 million have been earmarked in the PSDP respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Oil Badin Lasbela Uthal Bela Gas Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited Million

Recent Stories

All rivers continue to flow normal

3 minutes ago

Five suspects held in Multan

3 minutes ago

Two fireworks dealers arrested in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Meeting reviews steps for dengue treatment in Mult ..

3 minutes ago

Matric/FA admission, Sept 20 last day: AIOU

17 minutes ago

Ten women from one family are celebrating after th ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.