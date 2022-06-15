UrduPoint.com

Rs 3,226bln Punjab Budget With Rs 685bln ADP For FY 2022-23 Presented

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Rs 3,226bln Punjab budget with Rs 685bln ADP for FY 2022-23 presented

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari presented the Punjab budget for financial year (FY) 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs 3,226 billion in the Punjab Assembly session, held here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, on Wednesday.

In its first annual budget, the present government allocated a hefty amount of Rs 685 billion under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), with special focus on pro-poor initiatives and controlling inflation. No new tax has been imposed in the budget.

Giving break-up of the budget in his budget speech, the minister said that Punjab estimated its total revenue collection at Rs 2,521.29 billion, under which Punjab would receive Rs 2020.74 billion from Federal divisible pool, while provincial receipts (own resource revenue) are estimated at Rs 500.

53 billion for FY 2022-23, 24 per cent higher than Rs 405 billion of FY 2021-22.

Out of own resource revenue, Leghari said that Punjab Revenue Authority's (PRA's) collection target had been set at Rs 190 billion with 22 per cent increase, board of Revenue (BoR) collection at Rs 95 billion, with 44 per cent raise and Excise and Taxation Department's collection at Rs 43.5 billion with two per cent increase. While, 24 per cent hike is estimated under the head of non-tax revenue, having target of Rs 163.53 billion for the next fiscal year starting from July 1, 2022, he added.

The government, he said, is going to allocate Rs 435.87 billion for salaries of public sector employees, Rs 312 billion for pension and Rs 528 billion for local governments.

